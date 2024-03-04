Auto

How can you obtain a VIP Number in India for your bike or car?

What are VIP Fancy/VIP Numbers ?

These numbers typically consist of a combination of distinct digits that are significant or deemed desirable, such as 0001, 0002, 3333, 4444, and so on.

How are these numbers available?

These numbers are usually available through special auctions or allotment processes, and their prices may be higher compared to regular registration numbers. 
 

How to get VIP numbers for your vehicle?

Depending on the state, you can obtain a VIP number plate or a fancy registration number in India by completing the registration form or participating in the e-auction stage.

Step 1

Go to the official website of the MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highway).

Step 2

If you are a new applicant, you have to click on ‘New Public User’. Mention all the details in the signup form. 

Step 3

After you have gained access to the account, you have to choose a fancy registration number. You have to choose the vehicle category. 

Step 4

Next, start the payment process to finish the registration. You have to reserve the number later.
 

Step 5

Bid for your preferred VIP car number and clear the remaining balance upon winning. Refunds can be collected based on the declared results.

Step 6

Ensure to print the allotment letter displayed on the screen after completing the payment.
 

