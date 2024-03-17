Auto

Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check

What factors influence CIBIL score?

Factors that influence the CIBIL score include repayment history, credit utilization, length of credit history, types of credit accounts, and recent credit inquiries.
 

What is a CIBIL score?

This score ranges between 300 & 900 & lenders such as banks assess an individual's creditworthiness while considering loan applications or credit cards.
 

Is low CIBIL score accepted for car loan?

Each company follows different rules for providing car loans. Most lending institutions consider a CIBIL score above 700 as good.

Does CIBIL score determine interest rate?

If the CIBIL score is high, a person can get a loan at a low-interest rate. 
 

What if CIBIL score is less than 700?

However, you can still get a car loan even if your CIBIL score is less than 700, with a higher interest rate. 
 

What is the risk of low CIBIL score?

A low CIBIL score makes it difficult to get a loan. A loan is not provided if the CIBIL score is too low.
 

How to improve CIBIL score?

Pay the EMI on time. Try to reduce outstanding debts. Improve credit utilisation ratio.
 

