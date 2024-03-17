Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check

Auto
Factors that influence the CIBIL score include repayment history, credit utilization, length of credit history, types of credit accounts, and recent credit inquiries.
This score ranges between 300 & 900 & lenders such as banks assess an individual's creditworthiness while considering loan applications or credit cards.
Each company follows different rules for providing car loans. Most lending institutions consider a CIBIL score above 700 as good.
If the CIBIL score is high, a person can get a loan at a low-interest rate.
However, you can still get a car loan even if your CIBIL score is less than 700, with a higher interest rate.
A low CIBIL score makes it difficult to get a loan. A loan is not provided if the CIBIL score is too low.
Pay the EMI on time. Try to reduce outstanding debts. Improve credit utilisation ratio.