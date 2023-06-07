Auto
Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of its highly anticipated off-roader Jimny on June 7.
The 5-door Jimny will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices.
All Jimny variants come with standard features of 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution & more. Jimny aims to provide superior safety performance.
Jimny gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and low-range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’ modes.
It has 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen entertainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, among others. Dashboard has an all-black theme.
Jimny design – circular headlamps, slatted grille, chunky off-road tyres, flared wheel arches and tailgate-mounted spare tyre – are all there. It has 15-inch alloy wheels.
Customers may select from Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
Jimny is currently offered a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant --- Alpha AT dual-tone --- will cost Rs 15.05 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny's main rival will be the popular Mahindra Thar. Another rival could be the Force Gurkha.