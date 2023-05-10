Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has achieved a new milestone with its first e-SUV, the Mahindra XUV400.
The XUV400 has entered the India Book of Records for becoming the first electric vehicle (EV) to successfully cross the Rann of Kutch on a single charge
The XUV400 started its journey from Bajana, east of the Little Rann of Kutch at 6.19 AM. It covered Zinzuwada, Little Rann of Kutch, Adesar, Momaimora and Dholavira.
The all-electric SUV drove all the way to the White Rann near Dhordo in the Greater Rann of Kutch, reaching the destination at 6.34 PM at an average speed of 35.9kmph
The journey, which put the XUV400's durability and performance to the test, was officiated by the India Book of Records.
According to Mahindra, the loose soil surface of the Rann and sand and slush from unseasonal rains posed challenges with minimum traction, causing wheel slippage.
The Mahindra XUV400 EV successfully overcame extreme heat and arid weather conditions with temperatures reaching close to 50 degrees Celsius while traversing the Rann of Kutch.
The all-electric XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 km/h in a mere 8.3 s, top speed of 150 km/h.
The XUV400 is powered by a high capacity 39.4 kW lithium-ion battery, delivering an anxiety-free range of 456 km.
Recently, the XUV400 also set another record for the maximum distance covered by an EV in 24 hours at sub-zero temperatures. The drive covered 751 km (Kyelong-Lahaul Spiti)