The SUV segment in India is witnessing a lot of activity at present. Many car manufacturers will introduce new models or updates of the existing ones.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Hyundai Exter, Tata Nexon facelift, Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate are some of the models to look out for.
Jimny is expected to be launched in June first week. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will rival the popular Mahindra Thar. Price may be between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.
Honda Elevate will debut on June 6. It will take on Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others. Price is expected to be between Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10. Set to rival Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter might sit in the price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos facelift to enter market in July. While the current vehicle is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelift will come at a premium.
Tata Nexon will get a major update this year. The vehicle has been spied testing and is expected to be launched soon. The price might be set in range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.