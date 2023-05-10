Auto
Regular car maintenance is a must. Here are some tips to help keep your car healthy and running optimally.
Check your tyres for uneven wear. Ensure they are inflated to the recommended levels. Don't forget to also check the spare.
Check your car's battery for any signs of corrosion or damage. If your battery has caps, remove them and check the fluid levels inside.
Get your brakes inspected by a professional. They will check your brake pads, rotors to ensure they are in good working condition.
Clean wiper blades with a clean piece of cloth, soaked in water. The screws on the wiper need to be checked at times. If needed, replace the blades.
Remember to monitor essential fluids such as engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid. Refill them, if needed.