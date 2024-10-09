Auto
India is home to numerous luxury and sports cars. These are famous not only for their prices but also for their stunning designs.
VS Reddy, MD of British Biologicals, owns a Bentley Mulsanne EWB Edition. Its price is around 14 crore rupees. It has a 6.75-liter V8 engine.
Nita Ambani owns a customized Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB. The price is over 12 crore rupees. Its 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine delivers 571 BHP, 900 NM of torque.
Mukesh Ambani's Mercedes S600 Guard, bulletproof luxury sedan costs around Rs 10 crore. The 6.0-liter V12 engine in this delivers 523 horsepower with 830 NM of torque.
This is most expensive car owned by Imran Hashmi. Priced at Rs 12.25 crore, it is powered by 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that delivers 592 BHP and 900 NM of torque.
Nasir Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, owns a McLaren 765 LT Spider. This sports car, priced at Rs 12 crore, has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.