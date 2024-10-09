Auto

The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians

Image credits: Autocar

Luxury Cars in India

India is home to numerous luxury and sports cars. These are famous not only for their prices but also for their stunning designs.

Image credits: freepik

1. Bentley Mulsanne EWB Edition

VS Reddy, MD of British Biologicals, owns a Bentley Mulsanne EWB Edition. Its price is around 14 crore rupees. It has a 6.75-liter V8 engine.
 

Image credits: Cartoq

2. Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB

Nita Ambani owns a customized Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB. The price is over 12 crore rupees. Its 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine delivers 571 BHP, 900 NM of torque.

Image credits: Cartoq

3. Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard

Mukesh Ambani's Mercedes S600 Guard, bulletproof luxury sedan costs around Rs 10 crore. The 6.0-liter V12 engine in this delivers 523 horsepower with 830 NM of torque.

Image credits: Cartoq

4. Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge

This is most expensive car owned by Imran Hashmi. Priced at Rs 12.25 crore, it is powered by 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that delivers 592 BHP and 900 NM of torque.

Image credits: Cartoq

5. McLaren 765 LT Spider

Nasir Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, owns a McLaren 765 LT Spider. This sports car, priced at Rs 12 crore, has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

Image credits: Cartoq
Find Next One