Driving habits that ruin your car

Regular maintenance and servicing are not enough for the smooth running of the vehicle.

Service is not the only thing

Along with this, the life of cars increases and decreases depending on some of your driving habits. Here are some driving habits that destroy the life of the car

Do not take your hand off the gear lever

Even slight pressure can damage the gears. This habit will damage the gearbox.

Keep only a small amount of fuel in the tank

When the vehicle runs on low fuel, the tank heats up very quickly. This will lead the vehicle to malfunctions including fuel loss.

Brake downhill

Unnecessarily putting your foot on the brake puts extra pressure on the brake pads and rotors. The brakes will heat up and lose braking ability.

Unnecessary weight

Overweight adversely affects components such as fuel efficiency, brakes, suspension, and drivetrain.

Sudden braking

Don't make a habit of braking unexpectedly. Brake pads and rotors wear out quickly

Late gear shifting

Pay attention to the RPN meter or tachometer. Gear shifting should be done at high RPMs. Very late gear shifting will damage the engine.

Abuse of the clutch

Many drivers overuse the clutch, leading to increased wear and tear, requiring frequent clutch plate replacements.

From reverse to drive

Suddenly shifting into drive gear while in reverse gear will put a lot of pressure on the drivetrain. Shift to drive gear only after the car has stopped.

Not using parking brakes

If the handbrake is not used, the entire weight will fall on the gearbox.

Unnecessarily heating the engine

This is the concept of the time of carburetor engines. Heating the fuel-injected engines in new vehicles like this will lead to engine oil dilution.

