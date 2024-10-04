Vinyl Car Flooring: Hidden Dangers You Should Know

Auto
Many ordinary people fulfill their dream of owning a car by using their hard-earned money and taking out loans.
One of the first things many people do after buying a new car is install vinyl flooring or PVC embossed pattern flooring. This replaces the felt lining carpet in the vehicle.
Easy to remove dirt, mud, and water. No moisture during the rainy season. Easy to clean the vehicle, etc.
However, despite these advantages, vinyl flooring has some serious disadvantages that ordinary people never think about.
Vehicles generally come with a felt lining or carpet on the platform from the factory. Floor mats are placed on top of this.
Dust and dirt accumulate on these floor mats. The job of the floor carpet is to trap the dust and dirt that falls on it and prevent it from flying around.
Vinyl flooring is installed either over this carpet or directly on the platform after removing the carpet. Both methods are used.
While the original carpet absorbs dust, the vinyl mat repels it. This means that when the AC is used, fine dust particles settle inside the vehicle and inside the AC vents.
This can lead to other parts of the vehicle's interior becoming dirty.
A serious problem with cars that have vinyl flooring is rust. This problem is more common in vehicles where the vinyl is stuck over the original carpet.
If water seeps in for any reason, the felt-lined carpet is designed to evaporate it. However, due to the vinyl on top, the water will reach the floor.
Constant contact with the platform will cause paint to peel and rust to form, unnoticed at first, worsening the problem.
When dust flies inside the vehicle, those who regularly travel in it may experience constant sneezing, stuffy nose, cold, cough, and even shortness of breath.
Buy good quality removable mats in addition to the original carpet. Also, buy a small vacuum cleaner and vacuum the interior of the car thoroughly at least once a week.