How to Increase Ground Clearance of your Car?

Auto
Ground clearance is the distance between the lowest point of a vehicle and the ground beneath it. Good performance, versatility, and safety ensure ground clearance.
Ground clearance is a crucial factor in choosing the best car in India's diverse terrain. Topography & weather conditions are all responsible for this poor condition of the roads.
Today, many car owners in the country are buying SUVs and crossovers. There is a big connection between the growing popularity of SUVs in the vehicle market and ground clearance.
What if you can't afford to buy an SUV or crossover? It would be appropriate to increase the ground clearance of the existing hatchback or sedan.
Here are some simple, effective, and inexpensive ways to increase the ground clearance of such small cars.
Installing taller tires and rims will also help increase ground clearance. You can switch to a taller tire size while retaining the original rims.
Another way is to upgrade the wheels or rims. When the wheel size is upgraded, the tire size will also increase. So the ground clearance will also increase.
Make sure the tire fender lining is not rubbing. Ensure good quality alloy.
The most inexpensive way to increase the ground clearance of a small car. Ground clearance can be increased from approximately 10 mm to 15 mm.
Coil Assisted can be set up on cars with coil suspension setup. There are three different positions where the coil spring assisted can be installed.
Upgrading to a stiffer suspension will reduce up and down movement. But the cost will increase.
If you change the suspension on a new car, it is certain that the company warranty of the car will be void.