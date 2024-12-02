Auto

How to Identify Auto Meter Scams?

Mumbai Incident

An incident in Mumbai went viral where a driver scammed tourists by altering the meter.

Fast-Running Meters

Mumbai police reported that altered meters malfunction and show inflated readings.

Fake Meters

Reports and videos of fake meters displaying incorrect readings are surfacing.

Software Modifications

Some drivers modify the software in digital meters to inflate fares.

How to Avoid Scams

Check the small red dot on the right side of the meter for tampering.

Blinking Red Dot

A blinking red dot indicates tampering; no dot means no tampering.

Another Indicator

A blinking light even after turning off the handle indicates a fake meter.

Other Scams Exist

Various meter-related scams are prevalent in some auto-rickshaws.

Meter Reluctance

Some drivers avoid using the meter and quote inflated fares, especially for short distances or night trips.

Fake Fare Charts

Some drivers show fake or outdated fare charts, claiming they are current.

Waiting Charges

Drivers might overcharge for waiting time or unnecessarily prolong it. To increase the fare, some drivers take longer or unnecessary routes.

