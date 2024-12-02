How to Identify Auto Meter Scams?

Auto
An incident in Mumbai went viral where a driver scammed tourists by altering the meter.
Mumbai police reported that altered meters malfunction and show inflated readings.
Reports and videos of fake meters displaying incorrect readings are surfacing.
Some drivers modify the software in digital meters to inflate fares.
Check the small red dot on the right side of the meter for tampering.
A blinking red dot indicates tampering; no dot means no tampering.
A blinking light even after turning off the handle indicates a fake meter.
Various meter-related scams are prevalent in some auto-rickshaws.
Some drivers avoid using the meter and quote inflated fares, especially for short distances or night trips.
Some drivers show fake or outdated fare charts, claiming they are current.
Drivers might overcharge for waiting time or unnecessarily prolong it. To increase the fare, some drivers take longer or unnecessary routes.
