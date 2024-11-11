Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki launches the new Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has launched its new Dzire car. The fourth-generation Dzire offers both petrol and CNG options

New Dzire achieves a 5-star safety rating

The New Dzire boasts a 5-star safety rating and a price point designed for middle-class families

New Dzire starts at ₹6.79 Lakh ex-showroom

Starting at just ₹6.79 Lakh ex-showroom, the new Dzire is within reach for those earning ₹30,000 monthly

New Dzire launched in 4 variants

The new Dzire is available in 4 variants. The top AMT variant starts at ₹10.14 Lakh, while the CNG variant starts at ₹8.74 Lakh

New Dzire dimensions and variants

The New Dzire comes in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants. It measures around 4 meters (3955 mm) in length and 2450 mm in width

Impressive ground clearance and boot space

The new Dzire has a ground clearance of 163 mm and a boot space of 382 liters

New Dzire available in manual and automatic

The car features a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic option is also available

Maruti New Dzire Mileage Figures

The New Dzire offers a mileage of 24.79 kmpl with manual transmission and 25.71 kmpl with automatic transmission

Car features 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The car is equipped with LED lights at both the front and rear, along with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

New Dzire's 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

Interior features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, sunroof, climate control, and cruise control

Find Next One