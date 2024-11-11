Auto
Maruti Suzuki has launched its new Dzire car. The fourth-generation Dzire offers both petrol and CNG options
The New Dzire boasts a 5-star safety rating and a price point designed for middle-class families
Starting at just ₹6.79 Lakh ex-showroom, the new Dzire is within reach for those earning ₹30,000 monthly
The new Dzire is available in 4 variants. The top AMT variant starts at ₹10.14 Lakh, while the CNG variant starts at ₹8.74 Lakh
The New Dzire comes in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants. It measures around 4 meters (3955 mm) in length and 2450 mm in width
The new Dzire has a ground clearance of 163 mm and a boot space of 382 liters
The car features a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic option is also available
The New Dzire offers a mileage of 24.79 kmpl with manual transmission and 25.71 kmpl with automatic transmission
The car is equipped with LED lights at both the front and rear, along with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Interior features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, sunroof, climate control, and cruise control