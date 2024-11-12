Private owners only: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire won't be a taxi

Auto
Maruti Suzuki is always known as the affordable car manufacturer in the country. Maruti cars are in high demand in taxi-cab services.
The Maruti Dzire, the leader in the compact sedan segment, is also in high demand in the taxi market.
Many people liked this car considering the budget and mileage, but many of those who wanted to buy it as a family car stayed away.
The Maruti Dzire was launched the other day at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. This is the first Maruti car to come with a 5-star safety rating.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi with the big announcement that the new Dzire will be sold to a limited number of people.
The new Maruti Dzire will be available only to private consumers. That is, it will not be sold as a commercial vehicle.
Statistics show that many of the Maruti Dzire cars sold in the world's third largest automotive market are used as taxis.
As the Dzire is widely used in fleet and taxi-cab services, its third generation model will be available for sale to such customers.
This is good news for private consumers of the new Maruti Dzire, who have stayed away from this car just because it is used in cabs.
The heart is the Swift's 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder 'Z' series engine. This engine will produce 81.58 PS of power and 111.7 Nm of torque.
The company claims that the manual variant will give a mileage of 24.79 kmpl, the automatic variant 25.71 kmpl and the CNG variant 33.73 kmpl.