Auto

The Secret of Seaplanes: How They Stay Afloat

Seaplanes take off and land on water instead of runways.

Image credits: Getty

Seaplane

It is also known as a floatplane or amphibious aircraft.

Image credits: Getty

Floats and Pontoons

Seaplanes use floats or pontoons instead of wheels.

Image credits: Getty

Water Landing

Seaplanes can land on lakes, rivers, and oceans.

Image credits: Getty

Two Main Types

There are two main types of seaplanes.

Image credits: Getty

Floatplanes

Floatplanes have two large floats attached to the fuselage.

Image credits: Getty

Amphibious Aircraft

Amphibious planes have retractable wheels for land and water. Seaplanes are used for tourism, transport, search and rescue.

Image credits: Getty

Why it does not sink?

A combination of floatation devices, aerodynamic design, hulls, waterproof seals, and proper weight distribution make a seaplane float.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One