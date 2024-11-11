The Secret of Seaplanes: How They Stay Afloat

Auto
Seaplanes take off and land on water instead of runways.
It is also known as a floatplane or amphibious aircraft.
Seaplanes use floats or pontoons instead of wheels.
Seaplanes can land on lakes, rivers, and oceans.
There are two main types of seaplanes.
Floatplanes have two large floats attached to the fuselage.
Amphibious planes have retractable wheels for land and water. Seaplanes are used for tourism, transport, search and rescue.
A combination of floatation devices, aerodynamic design, hulls, waterproof seals, and proper weight distribution make a seaplane float.