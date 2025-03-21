Astrology
In Vastu Shastra, the kitchen is considered the center of energy of the house. The process of making food and the way it is made can have positive or negative effects on our lives.
Some people roll roti on a rolling board, while some directly on the slab. But is it auspicious to roll roti on the slab according to Vastu? Know more
The rolling board and pin are linked to Rahu-Ketu; proper use brings prosperity, while misuse invites negativity at home.
In Vastu, rolling roti without a board is inauspicious, leading to wealth loss, discord, and Rahu-Ketu effects, while also blocking Annapurna Mata's grace.
Rolling roti on a slab requires cleanliness. A dirty slab attracts negative energy, leading to unrest and health issues in the home.
While rolling roti, face north or east for positive energy, making food auspicious and nutritious. The wrong direction may negatively impact health.
In Vastu, a wooden or clay rolling board is auspicious. Using a stone board or rolling directly on the slab may reduce positive energy and increase negative effects.
If rolling roti on the slab is necessary, reduce Vastu defects by placing a copper coin, sprinkling turmeric, or lighting a lamp there daily.
It is considered auspicious to put a picture of Maa Annapurna in the kitchen. This maintains positive energy in the food and brings prosperity to the house.
