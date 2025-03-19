Sunita Williams horoscope decoded: What next for NASA astronaut?

Astrology
Sunita Williams successfully returned to Earth after a remarkable 285-day space mission.
Astrologer Harish Kashyap analyzed her horoscope, attributing her safe return to divine grace.
Williams has a Sagittarius ascendant, Punarvasu Nakshatra, and Gemini Rashi—considered powerful and blessed combinations.
She is now in her Venus Dasha phase, facing challenges due to an afflicted Venus-Mars conjunction and a debilitated node.
The upcoming Sun's sub-period is astrologically unfavorable, possibly affecting her health and recovery.
Despite her successful return, Kashyap warns that regaining full physical health may take time.
The astrologer highlights the significance of the Moon, Saturn, Navamsa, and Ayur Drekkanas in understanding her life's path.
Astrological insights are based on beliefs and personal interpretations, not scientific facts.
