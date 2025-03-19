Astrology

Sunita Williams horoscope decoded: What next for NASA astronaut?

Historic Space Mission

Sunita Williams successfully returned to Earth after a remarkable 285-day space mission.

Astrological Insight

Astrologer Harish Kashyap analyzed her horoscope, attributing her safe return to divine grace.

Powerful Horoscope

Williams has a Sagittarius ascendant, Punarvasu Nakshatra, and Gemini Rashi—considered powerful and blessed combinations.

Entering Venus Dasha

She is now in her Venus Dasha phase, facing challenges due to an afflicted Venus-Mars conjunction and a debilitated node.

Impact of Sun's Sub-Period

The upcoming Sun's sub-period is astrologically unfavorable, possibly affecting her health and recovery.

Health Concerns Ahead

Despite her successful return, Kashyap warns that regaining full physical health may take time.

Role of Moon and Saturn

The astrologer highlights the significance of the Moon, Saturn, Navamsa, and Ayur Drekkanas in understanding her life's path.

Disclaimer

Astrological insights are based on beliefs and personal interpretations, not scientific facts.

