Astrology
Saffron attar is considered very auspicious for increasing luck and prosperity. Applying it on the forehead pacifies planetary defects and promotes progress in business and career.
The fragrance of sandalwood gives mental peace, and applying it brings wealth, opulence, and spiritual progress. Use it especially on Fridays.
Rose attar is a symbol of love, peace, and positivity. Using it in worship maintains happiness and peace in the house, and Maa Lakshmi's grace showers.
Jasmine attar removes negative energy, and applying it on Saturdays averts financial crises. It maintains happiness and peace in the home and family.
Mogra attar is dear to both Maa Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati. Applying it daily fulfills wishes and increases confidence.
Kewra attar is considered dear to Maa Lakshmi. Applying it on Thursdays brings happiness and prosperity in life and removes financial problems.
