Astrology

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Image credits: adobe stock

Bedroom according to Vastu

Married couples should not keep certain things in their bedroom by mistake. Otherwise, they may face many problems in their married life.

Image credits: adobe stock

1. Mirror

Married couples should never place a mirror in front of the bed. This will create Vastu defects and cause problems in married life.

Image credits: pinterest

2. Non-working clock

Do not keep non-working clocks, old books, etc. in the bedroom. It spreads negativity. Especially married life will be badly affected.

Image credits: chatGPT

3. Prayer room

There should be no prayer room in the bedroom. Otherwise, problems will persist in life.

Image credits: chatGPT

4. Broom

Vastu Shastra says that a broom should never be kept under the bed. If violated, problems will arise in married life.

Image credits: chatGPT

5. Religious books

Vastu Shastra says that no kind of religious books should be kept in the bedroom.

Image credits: chatGPT

Pooja room vastu tip: Why you should NEVER keep a matchbox inside?

Effective Remedies for Pitra Dosh by Pandit Pradeep Mishra

Unlucky Zodiac Signs: April 8, 2025 - Breakups and Disappointments

Vastu Tips: Follow these tricks for positivity in your office space