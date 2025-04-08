Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Astrology
Married couples should not keep certain things in their bedroom by mistake. Otherwise, they may face many problems in their married life.
Married couples should never place a mirror in front of the bed. This will create Vastu defects and cause problems in married life.
Do not keep non-working clocks, old books, etc. in the bedroom. It spreads negativity. Especially married life will be badly affected.
There should be no prayer room in the bedroom. Otherwise, problems will persist in life.
Vastu Shastra says that a broom should never be kept under the bed. If violated, problems will arise in married life.
Vastu Shastra says that no kind of religious books should be kept in the bedroom.
