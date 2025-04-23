Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 23: Who might have a tough day?

April 23, Wednesday will be full of troubles for 5 zodiac signs. Planned work may get stuck. These are the 5 zodiac signs - Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.
People of this zodiac sign need to be careful. You will have to do unwanted work in the job. You can go into depression due to target pressure. Will get sorrow from children.
People of this zodiac sign may suffer big loss in business. There may be a rift in love relationships. A situation of dispute may arise with friends on some matter.
People of this zodiac sign will be under some tension. The situation regarding food will also not be right. May have to go on an unwanted journey.
People of this zodiac sign may have dispute with someone due to which they will have to make rounds of the police station. Someone in the family's health may suddenly deteriorate.
Lover couples of this zodiac sign may break up. The situation regarding money is not right. Avoid lending money to anyone. Take care of your health.
