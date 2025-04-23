English

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 23: Who might have a tough day?

Astrology Apr 23 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
5 zodiac signs will be unlucky

April 23, Wednesday will be full of troubles for 5 zodiac signs. Planned work may get stuck. These are the 5 zodiac signs - Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Image credits: adobe stock
Aries be careful

People of this zodiac sign need to be careful. You will have to do unwanted work in the job. You can go into depression due to target pressure. Will get sorrow from children.

Image credits: adobe stock
Gemini will suffer loss

People of this zodiac sign may suffer big loss in business. There may be a rift in love relationships. A situation of dispute may arise with friends on some matter.

Image credits: adobe stock
Leo will be in tension

People of this zodiac sign will be under some tension. The situation regarding food will also not be right. May have to go on an unwanted journey.

Image credits: adobe stock
Libra will have a dispute

People of this zodiac sign may have dispute with someone due to which they will have to make rounds of the police station. Someone in the family's health may suddenly deteriorate.

Image credits: adobe stock
Aquarius will have a breakup

Lover couples of this zodiac sign may break up. The situation regarding money is not right. Avoid lending money to anyone. Take care of your health.

Image credits: adobe stock

