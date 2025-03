Lex Fridman is an MIT research scientist, AI expert, and popular podcaster known for deep, long-format interviews. He has hosted global icons like Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. PM Modi chose Fridman for his intellectual discussions on AI, leadership, and global affairs, ensuring an insightful, apolitical conversation. The podcast covered Modi’s governance, India’s growth, and technology’s future.