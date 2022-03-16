Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

Ukraine-born Canadian Mariam speaks to Asianet News Senior Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom about how the world needs to tell the Russian government that what they are doing -- bombing poor innocent people -- is just not right

Ukraine-born Canadian Mariam returned to her country when Russian forces started their invasion. Her mission was simple: Get her mother out of harm's way and into Poland. But the mission today has grown manifold.

Today, Mariam provides hope as well as assistance to hundreds of Ukrainians who have been crossing over into Poland. Asianet News Senior Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, who has been covering the Ukraine Russia war, spoke to her to understand the situation in her home country.

"I help people who arrive from Ukraine with nothing. I tell them where to go, where to apply, where to get a sim card and phones so that they can talk to their relatives and loved ones, where they can get some warm food, blankets and any other information that they seek," she told Asianet News

"Every day, many people are coming from Ukraine. They fear that nobody wants to help them. I was reading that a lot of countries like China and India are not supporting Ukraine which is very unfortunate. We are hoping that everyone sees this and starts helping," she added.

Stating that she was returning the kindness that people of Poland had shown to her mother when she managed to get out of Ukraine, Mariam said, "People must see what is going on, try to help and just hear the truth. What the Russians are doing is just not right."

"The world should come together and put some common sense into the Russian government that what they are doing -- bombing poor innocent people -- is just not right."

