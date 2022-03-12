Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    A group of volunteers, representing Sewa Europe, reached Ukraine-Poland border to help students who were stranded in Sumi with basic needs spoke to Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom. 

    Mar 12, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    As various volunteers have reached the borders near Ukraine to help the stranded citizens and students, one such organisation is --- Sewa Europe. Speaking to Asianet News, Gunesh from Pune, who is a volunteert said, "I am based in Germany, and my colleagues are from United Kingdom. We are trying to provide basic help, food, water, snack items to the students that are being evacuated.

    Another volunteer, Ishita from UK said, "We are just trying to help. Our brothers and sisters are going through a hard time. Indian Embassy has been fantastic and we are here as its helping hand. Our purpose is to provide stranded citizens with basic amenities, a comfortable place to stay here."

    Speaking further, she said there are around 250 volunteers involved and 7-8 people near borders who are on rotational basis. 

    Another individual from UK said, "We've seen Ukraine in news, and being so close to this side of the world. Our help would impact more. We are doing a small part in such a big crisis and trying to get a smile on their face."

    Speaking on Indian Embassy's evacuation process, she said, "It has been very organsied, from mobilising students to providing help. They have been proactively working round the clock to help the citizens." 

    Also See: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Also See: 'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp

    Also See | Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'
     

