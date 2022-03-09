Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    The Indian embassy is taking a huge step in making sure that the Indian students are safe and reach home safely, says Emmanuel, a non-resident Indian who lives in Poland told Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom. 

    Mar 9, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    "There has been huge support from Poland. The Bible says love your neighbour as your own. I think Poland is doing exactly that with Ukraine. They are letting refugees come into their country. They are welcoming them as brothers and sisters. We have buses coming every 20 minutes and taking refugees out. At this junction, there are international organisations and local organisations that are providing assistance with regard to food, clothing and shelter. And then there is personal help coming from Polish citizens," Emmanuel told the Asianet News crew which has been extensively covering the Russia Ukraine war.

    As far as how the local population perceives India's role in the ongoing crisis, Emmanuel said, "At this moment,m my huge concern is for the Indian students who are stranded at the Ukrainian borders. We were at one of the hotels where the Indian students are accommodated. The priority is that these students reach India. The Indian embassy is taking a huge step in making sure that the Indian students are safe and reach home safely."

    "As for the relationship that India has with Poland and Russia, I pray that Russia understands that this is not the way we handle the situation. They should stop this war immediately and make sure that people are not getting affected," he added.

