Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

According to a recent study by Arizona Christian University, nearly a third of American millennials identify as LGBTQ. The Study surveyed 600 people between 18 to 37 years, was conducted in August 2021 and published last month. The Study also defines millennials as people born from 1984 to 2003.

The Study suggests 39 per cent of the 30 per cent of millennials in the United States who identified as LGBTQ fall between the 18 to 24 age bracket.

Among the other findings of the Study, data suggest that most millennials in America are anti-establishment, unpatriotic, pro-socialism, pro-freedom of religion and are desperately trying to find meaning and purpose in life. The millennials surveyed for the Study also strongly opined that the Covid-19 pandemic management is one of the most crucial issues the country is currently facing. Only 2 per cent of the people surveyed voted in favour of issues related to national defence, values and morals.

Also watch: US FDA authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged between 5 to 11 years

The Study also suggests that 40 per cent of millennials identified themselves as liberal as opposed to 29 per cent, who claimed to be conservative. Meanwhile, 33 per cent claimed they participated in protest rallies in July, and only 15 per cent voted in favour of being happy with the current state of affairs in the United States.

One shocking revelation from the Study revolves around the overwhelming mental health issue that has cropped up, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out with data suggesting that most of them are yearning to find true purpose in life. Watch this video to know more.