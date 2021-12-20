PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

Ahead of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space and electronics sectors.

“This is one of the many interactions being done by PM Modi ahead of the budget session to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector,” sources informed ANI agency.

The CEOs sharing their thoughts said that the interaction with PM Modi will make Indian business, industry, banking and financial sectors to think about scale without fear. Let’s listen to what these CEOs have to say.