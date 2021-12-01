  • Facebook
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Dec 1, 2021, 5:14 PM IST

    BJP MLA SR Vishwanath is under threat as defeated Congress candidate Gopalakrishna was caught on camera in a sting admitting to getting the MLA killed. The video is said to have been made six months ago reportedly by Kulla Devaraj who is a co-conspirator in the plan to assassinate Vishwanath.

    In the video, Gopalakrishna allegedly says even if it costs Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore he (MLA) should be killed. Kulla Devaraj is also seen provoking the Congress leader in the video.

    Kulla Devaraj whose only voice can be heard in the sting says the incident should appear like a real-estate deal fallout and killing. It is said that Gopalakrishna has reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh advance for this purpose.

    Gopalakrishna also says that he will arrange DC, AC PC, and even chief secretary and also rope in a rich person in another video clip. As the conversation progresses in the video clip, Kulla Devraj says he will get contract killers from Andhra Pradesh and also rope in sharpshooters to get Vishwanath killed. Devaraj also mentions about the plan by Gopalakrisna for carrying out a shootout on rowdy Kadabgere Seena.

    Based on the viral video, the CCB police have taken Devaraj into custody and will soon be detaining Gopalakrishna. Meanwhile, sources say, Devaraj who is also a rowdy had planned to get close to Vishwanath with the video and at the same time planned to extort money from Gopalakrishna.

    Home Minister reacts:
    Home Minister Araga Janendra reacted following the viral video and said the politics hit a new low as leaders are planning to kill the opponent. He also said security has been given to Vishwanath and he has asked the police to dig deep into the video.

