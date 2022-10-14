Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

"Social engineering involves psychological manipulation of potential victims for taking over their confidential information (personal or financial). This information may be used to defraud/ harass the victim." the Union Home Ministry said in a series of posts on Twitter.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday warned people against 'Social Engineering' and suggested steps to watch for measured deployed by scamsters to defraud them.

Among the tactics deployed by scamsters for 'social engineering', the MHA listed:

A) Phishing: Sending fake emails to get user credentials or spreading malicious software to defraud/ harass the victim.

B) Baiting: Enticing victims by offering free giveaways or distributing infected devices to compromise their security.

C) Pretexting: Fraudster gains a victim's trust, typically by creating a backstory that makes them sound trustworthy.

D) Smishing/Vishing: This is similar to phishing but done through SMS/Calls.

The MHA also suggested a few tips to protect yourself from 'Social Engineering' attacks:

* Do not open emails and attachments from suspicious sources

* Use multi-factor authentication to secure your account

* Be vigilant while disclosing personal information online

* Keep your antivirus/antispyware software updated

* Periodically scan your systems for possible malware infections

* If you are a victim of cybercrime, register your complaint at http://cybercrime.gov.in

