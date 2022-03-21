Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2021-22: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in semis; Everton stunned

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    The 2021-22 FA Cup quarterfinals concluded on Sunday. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea sealed their semis berth, while Crystal Palace floored Everton.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The weekend saw the quarterfinals of the FA Cup 2021-22 take place. With around four top teams involved in the action, three of the big guns managed to seal their place in the semis, while one of the renowned sides was shockingly eliminated. Here we present the review of the quarterfinals matchday and how things transpired.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea dominates Middlesbrough
    In what was expected to be a one-sided encounter, Chelsea dominated Championship side Middlesbrough 2-0 away from home on Saturday. The Blues still managed to put on a top show with no travelling fans, thanks to Romelu Lukaku (15) and Hakim Ziyech's (31) early strikes that floored the Boros. It takes on Crystal Palace in the semis at Stamford Bridge on April 16.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Palace routs Everton
    On Sunday, Everton travelled to London to take on Palace. Although the Toffees are struggling relegation in the English Premier League (EPL) compared to the Eagles, the former is a better team on paper. Nonetheless, the hosts utilised the situation, aided by its home advantage, and whipped four past to outclass the visitors.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City sails past Southampton
    In another expectedly one-sided encounter, City travelled to take on Southampton. Evidently, the Cityzens buffeted four past the Saints to get the job done in style, thanks to Raheem Sterling (12), Kevin De Bruyne (62), Phil Foden (75) and Riyad Mahrez (78).

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool toils past Nottingham Forest
    Liverpool was undoubtedly the favourite to see this through, and it eventually did. However, it surprisingly had to work hard for it, thanks to Diogo Jota's 78th-minute winner following Konstantinos Tsimikas's assist that got the job done for The Reds. It takes on City in the semis at the Etihad Stadium on April 16.

