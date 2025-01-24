Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Match Highlights: Australian Open Semifinal Drama | WATCH

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

In a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open 2025 semifinals, Novak Djokovic was forced to retire due to injury after a closely contested first set against Alexander Zverev. The match, held at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, saw Djokovic battling through pain but ultimately conceding after losing the opening set 7-6(5). This retirement marks a significant moment in Zverev's career as he advances to his first Australian Open final. WATCH.

