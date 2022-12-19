Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to win the Qatar World Cup 2022, handing Lionel Messi his maiden trophy at the showpiece tournament. However, Kylian Mbappe's hat trick for a strong French comeback in the epic final won the hearts of millions.

    Argentina beat France on penalties to win the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday in an epic encounter between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The showpiece tournament propelled the two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars to another new height, as the two players dominated the stats in the Gulf nation.

    In his record-breaking 26th participation in the competition, Argentina's Messi eventually took home the trophy, but not before France's Mbappe became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966.

    With seven more goals, Messi has 13 overall, which puts him joint-fourth all-time and the most by an Argentine player. Mbappe, who turns 24 on Tuesday, is poised to surpass him after scoring eight goals in Qatar to bring his total to 12 in 14 games.

    Here's a look at how the two players dominated the showpiece tournament that saw Messi bag the Golden Ball and Mbappe win the Golden Boot.

