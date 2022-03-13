Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Hyderabad FC have one foot in the Indian Super League (ISL) final after rallying to a 3-1 comeback victory over ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

    Mar 13, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Hyderabad FC put one foot in what would be their first-ever final after scripting a come-from-behind 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League second semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

    Addressing the media after the game, head coach Manolo Marquez called this season was "historical" for Hyderabad FC, adding that qualifying for the final will be an incredible success.

    Also watch: ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    "We are in a historical season for Hyderabad. We finished second in the regular season, let's see what happens in the second leg, but at least we won one game in the semi-final. Let's see if we can qualify for the finals; that would be an incredible success, not only for the team but for the fans, for the city. Hyderabad as a city needs something like this," Marquez said.

    However, the HFC head coach reiterated that this was just the first game, adding that in the second leg, his side needs to be wary of the Mariners and the quality they possess.

    "It is true after ninety minutes that it is 3-1 for us, but there is a second-leg. Ninety minutes more against one team that has very good players. If you look at the bench of ATK Mohun Bagan, you can be scared because there are a lot of good international players," Marquez added.

    Roy Krishna helped ATKMB take the lead, but the former finalists' joy was short-lived as Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche (45th) equalised on the cusp of halftime, only for Yasir Mohammad (58th) and Javier Siviero (64th) to gloss over it.

    The two teams will go up against each other again on Wednesday (March 16) for the second leg, with ATKMB needing to find the back of the net at least twice to stand a chance of advancing to their second successive summit clash.

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness
    India News

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas
    Defence

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw
    India News

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border