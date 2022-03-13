ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

Hyderabad FC put one foot in what would be their first-ever final after scripting a come-from-behind 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League second semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

Addressing the media after the game, head coach Manolo Marquez called this season was "historical" for Hyderabad FC, adding that qualifying for the final will be an incredible success.

"We are in a historical season for Hyderabad. We finished second in the regular season, let's see what happens in the second leg, but at least we won one game in the semi-final. Let's see if we can qualify for the finals; that would be an incredible success, not only for the team but for the fans, for the city. Hyderabad as a city needs something like this," Marquez said.

However, the HFC head coach reiterated that this was just the first game, adding that in the second leg, his side needs to be wary of the Mariners and the quality they possess.

"It is true after ninety minutes that it is 3-1 for us, but there is a second-leg. Ninety minutes more against one team that has very good players. If you look at the bench of ATK Mohun Bagan, you can be scared because there are a lot of good international players," Marquez added.

Roy Krishna helped ATKMB take the lead, but the former finalists' joy was short-lived as Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche (45th) equalised on the cusp of halftime, only for Yasir Mohammad (58th) and Javier Siviero (64th) to gloss over it.

The two teams will go up against each other again on Wednesday (March 16) for the second leg, with ATKMB needing to find the back of the net at least twice to stand a chance of advancing to their second successive summit clash.