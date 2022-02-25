Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

As far as chess in India is concerned, it has seen quite a few Grandmasters. One of the most-talked GMs of the country is currently the 16-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who happens to be the youngest GM in the sport's history. He recently made headlines after defeating reigning world number one Magnus Carlsen.

Fans have backed Praggnanandhaa for a glorious road ahead and have tipped him to be as successful as legendary veteran Indian GM Vishwanathan Anand. Meanwhile, following his recent success against Carlsen, Asianet Newsable caught up with the 16-year-old from Chennai. He talked with us on quite a few topics, including his recent win against the Norwegian, his love for the sport, his goals and his interactions with Anand.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen in Airthings Chess Masters 2022

Speaking on his game against Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa informed that he was just excited and focused on the match and did not ponder on what would be the result. He was also glad to have been congratulated by quite a few Indian sporting legends, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He expressed his delight at chess being considered a growing sport in the country.

Disclosing his interactions with Anand, he stated that the two keep playing games regularly to train. At the same time, he advised Praggnanandhaa not to watch too many chess videos and avoid social media before any match. On being asked about how he managed his time between playing and studies, he said, "My school has been very supportive, and they have allowed me to take part in chess tournaments." Watch the complete interview above.