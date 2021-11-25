  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Nov 25, 2021, 3:29 PM IST

    In a massive blow for Pakistan, facing severe financial woes, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Islamabad's request to keep the door open for borrowing from the central bank. Headquartered in Washington, the international financial institution also did not agree on meaningful accountability of the State Bank of Pakistan, reported ANI, quoting The Express Tribune.

    The Pakistani daily reported that the central bank's profit would not be transferred to the federal government until the State Bank of Pakistan gets cover to back its monetary liabilities. The report added that at least 20 per cent of the state bank's profit would henceforth remain in the central bank's coffers until the desired cover is obtained.

    Also read: Pakistan and China's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Moreover, the International Monetary Fund also rejected Islamabad's proposal to borrow up to 2 per cent of its GDP in a financial year. The Pakistan government believes that it has the constitutional right to take loans to fund its operations, and yet IMF has rejected its borrowing request. The Pakistan cabinet has reportedly agreed to permanently close the door for the country to borrow from the state bank under the IMF programme until September next year.

    Watch this video to know more.

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes
    Video Icon
    Pakistan

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study