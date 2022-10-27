Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

Maharashtra's famed Neral-Matheran toy train service, which had been stopped in 2019 after unprecedented rainfall damaged more than 21 kilometres of tracks, has resumed. The announcement for the same was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister also highlighted that the train service had received significant upgrades, including Vistadome coaches on two trains.

Terming it as great news for local tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, lauded the resumption of services, saying that this would 'make this scenic journey even more memorable!' The toy train takes its passengers on a two-hour (20-kilometer) journey through the scenic Western Ghats, from Neral Ghats to the Matheran cliffs. The Matheran hill station, which is 110 km away from Mumbai, attracts tourists keen on trekking, mountaineering and other nature-related activities.

Want to take a ride on the Neral-Matheran Toy Train? Take a look at the train timings

From Neral to Matheran down train

Train Number 52103: Neral Departure: 08.50 am | Matheran Arrival: 11:30 am (daily)

Train Number 52105: Neral Departure: 02.20 pm | Matheran Arrival: 05:00 pm (daily)

From Matheran to Neral up train

Train Number 52104: Matheran Departure: 02:45 pm | Neral Arrival: 05:30 pm (daily)

Train Number 52106: Matheran Departure: 04.20 pm | Neral Arrival: 07:00 pm (daily)

Between Neral and Matheran, the toy train has stops at Jummapatti, Waterpipe and Aman Lodge. According to media reports, the Central Railways has made provisions for side drains to divert rainwater and constructed an anti-crash barrier along the track. Besides strengthening the existing bridge, Central Railway engineers have constructed 30 new bridges along the scenic route.