Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    The toy train takes its passengers on a two-hour (20-kilometer) journey through the scenic Western Ghats, from Neral Ghats to the Matheran cliffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, lauded the resumption of services, saying that this would 'make this scenic journey even more memorable!'

    Oct 27, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    Maharashtra's famed Neral-Matheran toy train service, which had been stopped in 2019 after unprecedented rainfall damaged more than 21 kilometres of tracks, has resumed. The announcement for the same was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister also highlighted that the train service had received significant upgrades, including Vistadome coaches on two trains. 

    Terming it as great news for local tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, lauded the resumption of services, saying that this would 'make this scenic journey even more memorable!' The toy train takes its passengers on a two-hour (20-kilometer) journey through the scenic Western Ghats, from Neral Ghats to the Matheran cliffs. The Matheran hill station, which is 110 km away from Mumbai, attracts tourists keen on trekking, mountaineering and other nature-related activities.

    Want to take a ride on the Neral-Matheran Toy Train? Take a look at the train timings

    From Neral to Matheran down train

    Train Number 52103: Neral Departure: 08.50 am | Matheran Arrival: 11:30 am (daily)
    Train Number 52105: Neral Departure: 02.20 pm | Matheran Arrival: 05:00 pm (daily)

    From Matheran to Neral up train

    Train Number 52104: Matheran Departure: 02:45 pm | Neral Arrival: 05:30 pm (daily)
    Train Number 52106: Matheran Departure: 04.20 pm | Neral Arrival: 07:00 pm (daily)

    Between Neral and Matheran, the toy train has stops at Jummapatti, Waterpipe and Aman Lodge. According to media reports, the Central Railways has made provisions for side drains to divert rainwater and constructed an anti-crash barrier along the track. Besides strengthening the existing bridge, Central Railway engineers have constructed 30 new bridges along the scenic route.

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Top Stories

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Must See

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi
    India News

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw
    India News

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil