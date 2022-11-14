'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

Around 14000 school students from 14 districts lent their voices to this song, participating in anti-drug campaigns held across the state.

"Together we stand tall,

We won't fall

Let us save our lives,

scale new heights..."

This is a part of a campaign song created by Asianet News for its movement against drugs, a war that the whole state is waging today. The song beautifully combines an uncompromising attitude towards drugs and the wonder that life is.

As we go through times of unprecedented challenges and crises, more and more youngsters are being lured by narcotics. We need to get them out of this maze. And Asianet News is now joining hands with the massive anti-drugs campaign that has been launched in the state, with the single objective of wiping out this menace.

With this movement, Asianet News has entered the next phase of its drive for fast-finding, creating awareness and promoting solidarity.

And the campaign song effectively combines a strong perspective towards drug abuse and the mesmerising beauty of life and friendships. The lyrics are by PG Suresh Kumar, executive editor of Asianet News. Kerala's own music band, Oorali, has composed music for these lines that reverberate with love and hope even in troubled times.

The Kerala government's anti-drugs drive entered its second phase too on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed children with a message to join hands in the fight against the deadly substance. All government departments have planned a series of programmes and events until January 26, 2023.

The Chief Minister also released the booklet 'Thelivanam Varaykkunnavar' (The Ones Who Draw Clean Skies), designed jointly by Excise Department, Vimukti Mission and Department of Education to create awareness among students of Class 5-12 about narcotics, the consumption of which would lead to the destruction of individuals.

All schools in the state also dedicated a period to hold 'anti-drugs class sabha'. On November 1, the formation day of Kerala state, human chains were formed in schools and intoxicants were burned symbolically as part of the campaign.