    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Dec 7, 2021, 3:46 PM IST

    The appearance of dark circles can make your face look dull and uninteresting. It can be caused due to several reasons such as nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, or allergies. But the most common cause is that they are hereditary. However, a good skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle can make all the difference and help you look bright and refreshing. Follow these habits that every skin expert swears by. Remove dark circles with one healthy habit at a time.

