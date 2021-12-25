Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

Banding: Banding is one of the most successful and traditional methods of straightening hair without heat. You need to divide your hair (while still damp) with the help of rollers.

Secure your hair to your head using bobby pins, and then wrap the length of your hair around your head and continue to secure with bobby pins.

Finally, wrap your hair with the help of a silk cloth to reduce frizz and make sure it stays in place.

DIY Straightening Mask: Hair masks will change your hair game forever. Whether you choose to apply a store-bought or homemade hair mask, use it once a week for a few months to see results.

Milk and Egg: Soak your hair in a mix of 2 cups milk plus 1 egg for 10 minutes, then squeeze the liquid (do NOT rinse). Wrap with a plastic cover for another 30 minutes, then wash and brush dry.

Honey and Milk: Mix 1 cup milk with 1 tablespoon honey and let it soak into your hair and scalp for 1 hour before washing out.

Lemon Juice and Coconut Milk: Heat 1 cup coconut milk, 5-6 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons oil and 3 tablespoons cornstarch at low temperature, until smooth.

Cool the mixture and then apply to hair. Wash after 30-45 minutes and brush dry. Tip: You can add a few drops of coconut oil or almond oil to tame frizz.

Brush until it dries: Comb it while it’s wet after washing your hair. Let it air dry completely. The constant brushing will keep it from curling up as it usually does.

Suitable products: Start with the right shampoo and conditioner, meant for straightening hair. And try to get out as much moisture as possible after washing your hair.

Depending on your hair type, you can apply a smoothing cream or use a leave-in conditioner or serum or oil. It helps fight frizz and gives you beautiful smooth straight hair.

Twist hair into a bun: If you already have reasonably straight-ish hair, to begin with, this method will work for you. Tie wet hair into a bun and secure with a rubber band.