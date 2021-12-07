  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Dec 7, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see Game 21 between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. Both sides are winless in the tournament this season and would be desperate to earn three points in this game. Meanwhile, Goa head coach Juan Ferrando wants his side to stay positive ahead of this clash.

    Ferrando is expecting a top performance from his side. However, unless his boys stay positive, it would be a hard thing to attain. Although he has admitted that three opening losses have demoralised the side, he is confident that the situation will improve soon. He emphasised his side’s mental strength, besides backing his players to move into the game with a clear mindset.

    “My point of view is that the team should be ready for the next game. Go in with a clear mind and forget the past because it’s a difficult moment in the dressing room for the players. For me, the most important thing is the psychology, to be ready for the next game,” he said during Goa's pre-match press conference, as you can watch above.

