ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

It turned out to be an unexpectedly thrilling encounter between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Monday. JFC emerged victorious, defeating ATKMB 2-1, with Seimeinlen Doungel (37) and Alex (84) getting the job done for JFC. While JFC has climbed to the second spot, ATKMB slips to fifth.

There were seven initial attempts in the opening half before Doungel handed JFC the lead in the 37th, thanks to the assist from Jitendra Singh. A couple of more attacks ensued, apiece from each, as JFC maintained the lead at half-time. In the second half, 12 efforts were registered until the 83rd minute when Alex doubled the JFC lead with Boris Singh's assist.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19) - Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

After a blocked attempt from ATKMB, Pritam Kotal pulled one back for the side. Nevertheless, it was nothing more than a consolation for the Mariners, as after a couple of more attempts, one from each, the JFC defenders just did enough to hold on to the lead and walk away with the vital three points. At the same time, ATKMB succumbed to its second constant defeat. Watch the match highlights above.