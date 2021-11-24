  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Nov 24, 2021, 2:14 PM IST

    We are witnessing some great football in the 2021-22  Indian Super League (ISL). In Game 5, on Tuesday, former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) defeated Hyderabad FC (HFC) 1-0 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. A lone goal from Vlagyimir Koman was enough to get the job done and take home the three points.

    After the win, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was satisfied with the success, but not the performance from his side. However, importantly, he was impressed with the excellent gameplay display and tactical abilities of club winger Lallianzuala Chhangte. In particular, what impressed him was his ability to play both sides.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5) - Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0

    "Every win is a good win. It's important three points. We win the game, but of course, we cannot be happy with how we played today, especially the first half, because most of our preparation was about moving the ball, keeping the ball. This game, we didn't do it, but if you win these games, it's important for the confidence and of course, next game, we need to be much better," he added further. Watch the post-match reaction from Bandovic above.

