    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC

    Nov 21, 2021, 1:42 PM IST

    On Saturday, Game 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was held between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and NorthEast United (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Bambolim. It was a dominant win for the former, plundering the latter 4-2. While BFC has the opening three points in its bag, both sides still have a long road ahead.

    Following the game, the managers of both the clubs gave their views. BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli said that he was happy with his side's performance overall. Also, he was not really concerned by the two goals his side conceded. "It's good for your confidence when you win the first game. It was not a perfect performance but still gives us confidence. Our ball possession was not good today, and the defence needs to improve, but we scored four goals. We have a good offensive squad. We played the second half very well. We can improve our defending, but the team did very well in offence," he reckoned.

    Meanwhile, NEUFC's Khalid Jamil spoke about what his side needs to do post the opening loss. "It was a disappointing performance. We need to work hard for a positive result next game. Defensively, we did not work well today. Marking was not up to the mark. They played well. It is what we lacked today," he admitted.

