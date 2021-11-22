  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Nov 22, 2021, 2:58 PM IST

    Defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) might have a tricky task as it gets its title defence underway against FC Goa (FCG) on Monday. Although MCFC is the favourite, FCG cannot be entirely ruled out either. MCFC has also undergone a managerial change, with Des Buckingham taking over from Sergio Lobera.

    Meanwhile, the club also has a new signing in the form of a central midfielder, Apuia. He is making his move from NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). Ahead of his maiden game for MCFC, he has stolen the limelight, in which he is basking in. Also, he spoke on many topics, including his MCFC singing and his family back in Mizoram.

    "I am very happy and lucky at the same time to perform like this at an early age and have the platform. I am very happy and am enjoying this spotlight because appreciation is what everyone wants and as a footballer. To be honest, I am not a guy who is on social media too much. After the games, some foreigners came to (me) and said, 'Hey, you're a good player, you have the talent.'" he said in an interview. Watch his full interview above.

