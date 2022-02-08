ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

Game 83 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw SC East Bengal (SCEB) go head-on against Odisha FC (OFC) on Monday. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), SCEB suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, thus virtually ruling it out of semis contention. Meanwhile, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera has regretted not utilising the players that can win the side matches.

After the loss, Rivera griped that SCEB had created enough scoring chances and played the better football but failed to get the job done despite trying until the end. Explaining why he started the second goalkeeper Sankar Roy in place of regular Arindam Bhattacharya, he stated that all the keepers were adequately trained and ready to go. He also lauded Roy's efforts against OFC.

"The plan is to try to win the next match. We plan to win every match, and now, we have to think about the next match and try to win it. Today, we saw that after the draw, we wanted to win. We are not happy with the draw. If we are drawing, we will go to try to win every much," Rivera concluded during the post-match press conference. Watch it wholly above.