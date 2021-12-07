  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Dec 7, 2021, 2:03 PM IST

    Game 21 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see SC East Bengal (SCEB) take on FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. The game will be vital for both sides, who are winless so far. However, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz is not happy.

    Diaz feels that the crunch schedule, where the sides have to play games every three days, is tiring for the players. Also, he thinks that the high humidity level in Goa is not helping either. SCEB is missing Jackichand Singh due to injury, as Diaz affirmed that while he is still recovering, his exact return date is still unknown.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG - "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    "Everybody in the squad is going to get a chance. In the last official match, in the second half, we were better than the first half. But, the whole squad is essential for us. Every match is important for winning. FC Goa is an excellent team. They can play well every year," he reckoned during the pre-match press conference on Monday. Watch the full PC video above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Must See

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars
    Video Icon
    Technology

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria