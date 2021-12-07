ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

Game 21 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see SC East Bengal (SCEB) take on FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. The game will be vital for both sides, who are winless so far. However, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz is not happy.

Diaz feels that the crunch schedule, where the sides have to play games every three days, is tiring for the players. Also, he thinks that the high humidity level in Goa is not helping either. SCEB is missing Jackichand Singh due to injury, as Diaz affirmed that while he is still recovering, his exact return date is still unknown.

"Everybody in the squad is going to get a chance. In the last official match, in the second half, we were better than the first half. But, the whole squad is essential for us. Every match is important for winning. FC Goa is an excellent team. They can play well every year," he reckoned during the pre-match press conference on Monday. Watch the full PC video above.