    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Jan 25, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    Hyderabad FC (HFC) produced an extraordinary performance. It rout SC East Bengal (SCEB) 4-0 in Game 70 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday. As HFC regains the top spot, head coach Manuel Marquez has lauded the clean sheet winning effort by his side.

    After the success, Marquez was notable for HFC's clinical performance, especially for creating more scoring attempts than an attacking SCEB. He also hailed Bartholomew Ogbeche for scoring a brace that played a climacteric role in the win. He valued his experience and mentioned the fact that he has scored in each of the four ISL seasons he has played so far.

    "When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy when even they miss a penalty, and Laxmikant Kattimani made excellent saves. It's imperative if our team concede fewer goals, and I am pleased to score four, not three. But, if we don't concede goals, for sure we won't lose the game," Marquez concluded. You can watch his whole post-match press conference above.

