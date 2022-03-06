Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Game 107 of the ISL 2021-22 saw Bengaluru FC edge past SC East Bengal 1-0. Marco Pezzaiuoli has asserted that BFC will aim higher next season.

    Mar 6, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    It was a composed performance from former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 107 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, BFC managed a slender 1-0 win to finish at the sixth spot. Meanwhile, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli wants to aim higher next season.

    After the win, Pezzaiuoli reckoned that this season was a small step in the right direction for BFC, having garnered seven more points than last season. However, he rued the poor start in the opening six matches of the season. He also hailed his boys for displaying a solid mentality and fighting spirit.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 107) - SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0

    "In the beginning, we showed our process, we had good games which we dominated, but we had individual mistakes of not scoring goals, that is what we missed. But, our playing style, how we played forward, how we pressed, and our ball possession was better in the second half of the tournament. In the set-pieces, we are powerful. Roshan came out of the reserve team, but in the end, he made the first cut to come into ISL and now has received a national call-up in the camp. These are the small steps," Pezzaiuoli said during the post-match presser.

