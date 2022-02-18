  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Feb 18, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    It was yet another tough outing for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 67 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday, MCFC narrowly lost it out 2-3. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has credited his side for giving its best despite losing out on a top player.

    After the loss, Buckingham rued a lacklustre start, besides losing Ahmed Jahouh early. Although he also regretted the penalty responsible for MCFC losing the match, he was impressed with his boys' overall performance in the game. He also gave credit to JFC for doing good work defensively and was aggressive throughout.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67) - JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    "I think it sets it up nicely. We know what we have to do in the final four games. We must go out and play the way we have in the second half in all four of those games, and we come away with those results, and we would still put ourselves in the position that we want," Buckingham concluded while speaking during the post-match presser that you can see above.

