ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

Game 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw the lethal side of Jamshedpur FC (JFC). On Tuesday, it demolished Odisha FC (OFC) 4-0 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). It was Greg Stewart, whose hat-trick got the job done for JFC. You can watch the match highlights above.

It took a couple of minutes for JFC to push its nose ahead, with Peter Hartley heading Stewart's assist from the corner in the opening attack of the game. The very next minute, Stewart doubled the lead in a solo effort. It looked deadly with its attacking approach, as a couple of more attempts were blocked before Stewart tripled the advantage in the 20th.

Three more efforts followed, including a save from JFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. However, Stewart completed his hat-trick 14 minutes later following an assist from Alex, as it eventually turned out to be the winner. After a couple of more attacks, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, JFC led 4-0 at half-time.

The second half saw 20 attempts being made, including a save from Rehenesh. Although JFC had already done the job in the first half, OFC did well with its defence in the second half. With this win, JFC has risen to the second spot, while OFC slips to fourth place.