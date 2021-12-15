  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Dec 15, 2021, 9:26 AM IST

    Game 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw the lethal side of Jamshedpur FC (JFC). On Tuesday, it demolished Odisha FC (OFC) 4-0 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). It was Greg Stewart, whose hat-trick got the job done for JFC. You can watch the match highlights above.

    It took a couple of minutes for JFC to push its nose ahead, with Peter Hartley heading Stewart's assist from the corner in the opening attack of the game. The very next minute, Stewart doubled the lead in a solo effort. It looked deadly with its attacking approach, as a couple of more attempts were blocked before Stewart tripled the advantage in the 20th.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28) - Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Three more efforts followed, including a save from JFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. However, Stewart completed his hat-trick 14 minutes later following an assist from Alex, as it eventually turned out to be the winner. After a couple of more attacks, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, JFC led 4-0 at half-time.

    The second half saw 20 attempts being made, including a save from Rehenesh. Although JFC had already done the job in the first half, OFC did well with its defence in the second half. With this win, JFC has risen to the second spot, while OFC slips to fourth place.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon
    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know
    Video Icon
    Food

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
    Video Icon
    World News

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits