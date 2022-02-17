  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Feb 17, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a nail-biting encounter between Odisha FC (OFC) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 93 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, both teams settled for a 2-2 draw. In the meantime, CFC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha praised his side's character.

    Pasha felt that CFC should have won the match following the draw, especially considering how it kept the ball. He also maintained that it was difficult for the boys to recover from a 0-5 thrashing in the previous game. He supposed that it had been a tough job to implement the philosophy, while CFC lacks some areas that could be bettered.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93) - Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    "Once we start well for 15 minutes, it suddenly goes down, and we never recover. But this is the first time I've seen us recover. Either the formation has changed, or the other people we put in the right places have changed. Something has worked. It has worked. So, I think we have to carry forward with this and see that we do well in these coming three matches," said Pasha during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.

    Recent Videos

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Video Icon
    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Video Icon
    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment
    Video Icon
    World News

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe
    Video Icon
    World News

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe