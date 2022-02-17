ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

It was a nail-biting encounter between Odisha FC (OFC) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 93 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, both teams settled for a 2-2 draw. In the meantime, CFC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha praised his side's character.

Pasha felt that CFC should have won the match following the draw, especially considering how it kept the ball. He also maintained that it was difficult for the boys to recover from a 0-5 thrashing in the previous game. He supposed that it had been a tough job to implement the philosophy, while CFC lacks some areas that could be bettered.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93) - Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

"Once we start well for 15 minutes, it suddenly goes down, and we never recover. But this is the first time I've seen us recover. Either the formation has changed, or the other people we put in the right places have changed. Something has worked. It has worked. So, I think we have to carry forward with this and see that we do well in these coming three matches," said Pasha during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.