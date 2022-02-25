ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

It was another challenging outing for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) against Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, it was a closely-contested 1-1 draw. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is confident that his side will keep fighting until the last moment.

After the draw, Ferrando expressed his disappointment at the entire drawn situation. He has called for ATKMB to immediately focus on the upcoming match against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). He has also urged his boys to keep calm and not ponder over the results against OFC and begin planning for BFC.

"It's difficult when you do the necessary substitutions for injuries. When players are ready, you can do substitution depending on the performance, depending on that moment if you want to change the plan. But, when you lose three substitutions for injuries, it gets difficult. But, this is not an excuse. It's a problem for all the teams because of quarantine and no training. Then, you come to play two games in three days. It's normal," Ferrando halted during the post-match press conference.